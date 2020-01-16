DreamWeek to Host Q&A Alongside Screening of Documentary About Black History in San Antonio

DreamWeek hits close to home with its screening ofThe 2018 documentary achieves broad appeal by illustrating a rich and proud history too often unheard. It also serves the immediate need of a community too often alienated from its past, what with San Antonio’s historic East Side ranking among the most rapidly gentrifying areas in the country.Director Born Logic Allah’s interest in the project began when he was surprised to lean self-sufficient black-owned businesses flourished on the East Side at the height of Jim Crow-era discrimination. The film includes interviews with historians, professors, educators, business owners and citizens, including civil rights leader and local historian Mario Salas, who argues that Texans are not taught the real reason for the Battle of the Alamo.The film’s producers will be in attendance for a 30-minute Q&A after the screening, continuing their dedication to starting conversations that will preserve a history in need of sharing.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.