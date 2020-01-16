Email
Thursday, January 16, 2020

DreamWeek to Host Q&A Alongside Screening of Documentary About Black History in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge MELANEYES MEDIA
  • Melaneyes Media
DreamWeek hits close to home with its screening of A Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City.

The 2018 documentary achieves broad appeal by illustrating a rich and proud history too often unheard. It also serves the immediate need of a community too often alienated from its past, what with San Antonio’s historic East Side ranking among the most rapidly gentrifying areas in the country.

Director Born Logic Allah’s interest in the project began when he was surprised to lean self-sufficient black-owned businesses flourished on the East Side at the height of Jim Crow-era discrimination. The film includes interviews with historians, professors, educators, business owners and citizens, including civil rights leader and local historian Mario Salas, who argues that Texans are not taught the real reason for the Battle of the Alamo.

The film’s producers will be in attendance for a 30-minute Q&A after the screening, continuing their dedication to starting conversations that will preserve a history in need of sharing.



Free, Saturday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m., San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Visitor Center, 6701 San Jose Dr., (210) 444-2315, dreamweek.org.
Event Details A Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City
@ San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
6701 San Jose Drive
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Free, Movies and Special Events
Map

