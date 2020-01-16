Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Latinx Lounge at PAX South Expands the Gaming Convention's Commitment to Diversity

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge A screenshot from Floppy and the Sleepy Planet - BROAD STROKES
  • Broad Strokes
  • A screenshot from Floppy and the Sleepy Planet
Gaming culture can often be, shall we say, less than friendly.

While multi-convention gaming behemoth PAX hasn't bypassed controversy, it has made significant efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity at its expos in recent years, including PAX South, which returns to the Alamo City this weekend.

This year, San Antonians can look forward to seeing themselves more accurately represented at the con, which will feature a brand new Latinx Lounge. Organized by Latinx In Gaming — a group founded under the umbrella of the International Game Developers Association that advocates for Latinx members of the gaming community — the Latinx-centric space joins the ranks of the PAX Together initiative, Diversity Lounge and mental health-focused AFK Room.

"The Latinx Lounge came together because Guy Blomberg from [PAX South organizers] ReedPOP came to us looking to start an initiative for PAX South that could come from within the Latinx community rather than top-down," Latinx In Gaming co-founder Joe Tirado told the Current over email.



click to enlarge A screenshot from Bake and Switch - STREAMLINE GAMES
  • Streamline Games
  • A screenshot from Bake and Switch
In the lounge, attendees can check out eight games from international studios — including Kleptocats Cartoon Network Kiki Vacation (HyperBeard Games), Floppy and the Sleepy Planet (Broad Strokes) and Bake 'n Switch (Streamline Games) — network with Latinx gaming industry professionals, go head-to-head in tournaments and even get in some salsa dancing.

The lounge will also host a series of panels in both Spanish and English, covering subjects ranging from Latinx cultural representation in games to speedrunning Pokémon. Highlights include a panel by Latina industry leader Gracie Arenas Strittmatter, who will share how she worked her way up the ranks to become the director of BioWare's Technical Art team, and a live Dungeons & Dragons session run by Mexican Twitch Partner Mario Ortegon (ElWarius) that's set in Ixalba, "a flowering world inspired by the fantasy and folklore of pre-Hispanic Latin America."

"We were excited at the opportunity to be given a space to create whatever content felt genuine for us with very little constraints on what was allowed or possible," Tirado said.

$15-$100, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, south.paxsite.com.
Event Details PAX South 2020
@ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: $47-$97
Buy Tickets
Geek Culture and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • PAX South 2020

    Staff Pick
    PAX South 2020 @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $47-$97
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonians Are Calling Out Spurs Jesus After He Complained the Spurs Organization Doesn't Appreciate Him Enough Read More

  2. Keeping Katie’s Voice Alive: Late Artist Katie Pell on Teaching, Dolly and the Need for Kindness Read More

  3. Spurs to Celebrate Indigenous Night, Unveil Patty Mills-Led Clothing Line Inspired by San Antonio's Own Native Background Read More

  4. Gamers and Geeks Taking Over Downtown San Antonio This Weekend at PAX South Read More

  5. DreamWeek to Host Q&A Alongside Screening of Documentary About Black History in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation