Prepare to Get Wild: Monster Jam to Return to the Alamodome This Weekend

It’s time again for families to trek to the Monster Jam for fun and dirty shenanigans featuring huge trucks, ear-splitting engines and concession food.This year’s event features famous tricked-out rides such as El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Black Pearl and Monster Mutt Rottweiler, which can be seen up close and personal at a meet and greet with the drivers through the purchase of a Pit Party Pass.Don’t judge these vehicles by their paintjobs, though. The real party begins with a freestyle, in which trucks jump over and crash into mounds of soil. Also look out for head-to-head and obstacle course races and a “2-Wheel Skills” challenge.

