Thursday, January 16, 2020
Prepare to Get Wild: Monster Jam to Return to the Alamodome This Weekend
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM
click to enlarge
It’s time again for families to trek to the Monster Jam for fun and dirty shenanigans featuring huge trucks, ear-splitting engines and concession food.
This year’s event features famous tricked-out rides such as El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Black Pearl and Monster Mutt Rottweiler, which can be seen up close and personal at a meet and greet with the drivers through the purchase of a Pit Party Pass.
Don’t judge these vehicles by their paintjobs, though. The real party begins with a freestyle, in which trucks jump over and crash into mounds of soil. Also look out for head-to-head and obstacle course races and a “2-Wheel Skills” challenge.
$15-$91, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Jan. 18, 7-11 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 3-7 p.m.
Price:
$15-$115
Sports
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, puro San Antonio, Alamodome, Monster Jam, downtown, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.