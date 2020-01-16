Email
Thursday, January 16, 2020

Prepare to Get Wild: Monster Jam to Return to the Alamodome This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge JOSHUA LINARES
  • Joshua Linares
It’s time again for families to trek to the Monster Jam for fun and dirty shenanigans featuring huge trucks, ear-splitting engines and concession food.

This year’s event features famous tricked-out rides such as El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Black Pearl and Monster Mutt Rottweiler, which can be seen up close and personal at a meet and greet with the drivers through the purchase of a Pit Party Pass.

Don’t judge these vehicles by their paintjobs, though. The real party begins with a freestyle, in which trucks jump over and crash into mounds of soil. Also look out for head-to-head and obstacle course races and a “2-Wheel Skills” challenge.

$15-$91, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
Event Details Monster Jam
@ Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Jan. 18, 7-11 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 3-7 p.m.
Price: $15-$115
Buy from Ticketmaster
Sports
Map

