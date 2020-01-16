San Antonians Are Calling Out Spurs Jesus After He Complained the Spurs Organization Doesn't Appreciate Him Enough

Spurs Jesus - or whoever that clown is - is doing it for attention. Nav is doing it because he loves the Raptors franchise.

Spurs Jesus is literally a grown baby. Was rude as fuck when I met him many years ago and I have never liked him since.

I’m glad we all hate Spurs Jesus because every time I see him my eyes roll to the back of my head

Dude, seriously. I’ve always wondered who Spurs Jesus thinks he is. He put on a costume one day and, like, we’re all expected to swoon? I don’t *think* so. 🤣

Cheer up breh you could be Spurs Jesus asking where’s the love. https://t.co/11o8fTTWwY

Taking a thoughtful and heartfelt post about DeMar DeRozen and making it about himself is the pendejo energy we’ve all come to expect from Spurs Jesus. https://t.co/f5722aAsOm

It’s just like great you were court side cheering (like all spurs fans were regardless of seat position) but it doesn’t make u super fan level of nav bc you dress up as Jesus (gimmick) while you do it .. it’s weird he felt the need to comment that like he’s owed some recognition

That’s so crazy to me bro. The sense of entitlement is ridiculous. It’s one thing for a person to get attention like Nav. He’s loved by the team and the fans of the Raptors. Dudes a legend there. Isn’t this dude just a random Spurs fan who dresses up like Jesus?

That annoys me. You can support them without expecting anything in return & if you don’t feel appreciated as a fan because you’re doing the most then stop doing it lol no one asked for a Spurs jesus. And he doesn’t even post about church lol #triggered

Im sorry but does this annoy anyone else?! 😒 pic.twitter.com/UTYchfBhHW

