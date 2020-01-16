San Antonians Are Calling Out Spurs Jesus After He Complained the Spurs Organization Doesn't Appreciate Him Enough

View this post on Instagram
I will never forget that first time the @raptors played @demar_derozan when he became a Spur. It was like watching your son play for someone elses family. Time moves on and yes things worked out for everyone especially the road we went down but it doesn't make it any easier having to let one of your own go. Once a raptor always a raptor. I know our front office never wanted to make the move but HAD to make the move. Tomorrow is always the game I circle first on the calender. Can't wait to see our boy.
"Why no love? Just makes no sense," Spurs Jesus concludes, but not without a shrug emoji.
Im sorry but does this annoy anyone else?! 😒 pic.twitter.com/UTYchfBhHW— desiree (@desiree_june09) January 13, 2020
That annoys me. You can support them without expecting anything in return & if you don’t feel appreciated as a fan because you’re doing the most then stop doing it lol no one asked for a Spurs jesus. And he doesn’t even post about church lol #triggered— Autumn Fitzpatrick (@Autumn_Sundayy) January 15, 2020
That’s so crazy to me bro. The sense of entitlement is ridiculous. It’s one thing for a person to get attention like Nav. He’s loved by the team and the fans of the Raptors. Dudes a legend there. Isn’t this dude just a random Spurs fan who dresses up like Jesus?— David (@deep3da) January 14, 2020
It’s just like great you were court side cheering (like all spurs fans were regardless of seat position) but it doesn’t make u super fan level of nav bc you dress up as Jesus (gimmick) while you do it .. it’s weird he felt the need to comment that like he’s owed some recognition— 🗣YUN6CORNICHON (@meghsab) January 14, 2020
Taking a thoughtful and heartfelt post about DeMar DeRozen and making it about himself is the pendejo energy we’ve all come to expect from Spurs Jesus. https://t.co/f5722aAsOm— VHC (@VeronicahC) January 15, 2020
That’s not very Jesus like of him.— Jessica K Alaniz (@jkalaniz) January 13, 2020
Spurs Jesus is getting crucified on Twitter rn. No pun intended pic.twitter.com/4YigscQlQS— Sophia Castañeda (@soofeeuhh) January 14, 2020
Cheer up breh you could be Spurs Jesus asking where’s the love. https://t.co/11o8fTTWwY— Rich (@RichNice2k1) January 16, 2020
Dude, seriously. I’ve always wondered who Spurs Jesus thinks he is. He put on a costume one day and, like, we’re all expected to swoon? I don’t *think* so. 🤣— Jess Leal (@jemleal) January 15, 2020
I’m glad we all hate Spurs Jesus because every time I see him my eyes roll to the back of my head— TejanaThings.com (@DeniseYLosDinos) January 15, 2020
Spurs Jesus is literally a grown baby. Was rude as fuck when I met him many years ago and I have never liked him since.— im sorry rum ham (@lizarrdqueen) January 16, 2020
Spurs Jesus - or whoever that clown is - is doing it for attention. Nav is doing it because he loves the Raptors franchise.— Alfonso Del Quan (@thehalestone) January 13, 2020
