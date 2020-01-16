Email
Thursday, January 16, 2020

World's Largest Cowboy Boots Mark Their 40th Anniversary at North Star Mall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NORTH STAR MALL
  • Courtesy of North Star Mall
Texas pop artist Bob "Daddy-O" Wade's giant cowboy boots have officially called San Antonio home for 40 years.

The iconic installation, originally located in Washington, D.C., marked its 40th anniversary at North Star Mall on Thursday. Long rumored to be the biggest set of cowboy boots on the planet, the sculpture was officially recognized as such by Guinness World Records in 2016.

Unfortunately, Wade did not live to see this milestone — he died of heart failure late last year. In honor of the artist, North Star Mall will release a commemorative Fiesta medal sometime in February.

