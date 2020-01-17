City of San Antonio to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, One of the Largest in the U.S.

Commemorating the timeless and resounding ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold its annual march to shine light on diversity, equality and social justice in America. First organized in 1987 by the late Rev. Dr. Raymond “R.A.” Callies Sr., the march now attracts about 300,000 people yearly, making it one of the largest in the nation.Known for his leadership during the civil rights movement in the ’60s, MLK still stands as a symbol for justice and peace, one that the nation seems to need in these divisive times. As people from the country come together to remember the influential leader, MLK’s dream lives on through future generations looking to foster change in the world.

