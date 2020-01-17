Friday, January 17, 2020
City of San Antonio to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, One of the Largest in the U.S.
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM
Commemorating the timeless and resounding ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold its annual march to shine light on diversity, equality and social justice in America. First organized in 1987 by the late Rev. Dr. Raymond “R.A.” Callies Sr., the march now attracts about 300,000 people yearly, making it one of the largest in the nation.
Known for his leadership during the civil rights movement in the ’60s, MLK still stands as a symbol for justice and peace, one that the nation seems to need in these divisive times. As people from the country come together to remember the influential leader, MLK’s dream lives on through future generations looking to foster change in the world.
Free, Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m., Martin Luther King Academy for Arts Integration, 3501 Martin Luther King Dr., (210) 207-2123, sanantonio.gov/MLK.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Martin Luther King Academy
3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Jan. 20, 10 a.m.
Price:
Free
Special Events and Free
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, cultural events, MLK Jr., Martin Luther King Academy for Arts Integration, MLK march, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.