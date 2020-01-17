Email
Friday, January 17, 2020

City of San Antonio to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, One of the Largest in the U.S.

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM

JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Commemorating the timeless and resounding ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold its annual march to shine light on diversity, equality and social justice in America. First organized in 1987 by the late Rev. Dr. Raymond “R.A.” Callies Sr., the march now attracts about 300,000 people yearly, making it one of the largest in the nation.

Known for his leadership during the civil rights movement in the ’60s, MLK still stands as a symbol for justice and peace, one that the nation seems to need in these divisive times. As people from the country come together to remember the influential leader, MLK’s dream lives on through future generations looking to foster change in the world.

Free, Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m., Martin Luther King Academy for Arts Integration, 3501 Martin Luther King Dr., (210) 207-2123, sanantonio.gov/MLK.
Event Details Martin Luther King Jr. March
@ Martin Luther King Academy
3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Jan. 20, 10 a.m.
Price: Free
Special Events and Free
