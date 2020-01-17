Email
Friday, January 17, 2020

San Antonio Spurs to Go Up Against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat This Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 7:44 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Led by Texas native Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat return to the AT&T Center as the surprise Eastern Conference contender. Miami’s $142 million investment in its four-time all-star has already paid dividends for the Heat, who are intent on returning to the postseason for a playoff run. Now with his fourth team in four years, Butler has been a good fit in Miami, where his vocal emphasis on consistency and accountability echoes the Heat’s no-nonsense approach to conditioning and culture.

Meanwhile, after a signature win against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month, the Spurs continue navigating the peaks and valleys of an unpredictable campaign. Although DeMar DeRozan is on pace for the most accurate shooting season of his career, and LaMarcus Aldridge has embraced his range from beyond the arc, San Antonio has been unable to separate itself from the glut of mediocre teams vying for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

$17-$639, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details Spurs vs. Heat
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Jan. 19, 2 p.m.
Price: $17-$639
Sports
Map

