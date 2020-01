San Antonio Teen to Star in New Netflix Series from Mario Lopez

One San Antonio teen is about to make her Netflix debut. Paulina Chávez may have been born in El Paso, but she moved to the Alamo City at just six years old. Now 17, Chávez will become a familiar face to Netflix users who stream, a Latinx-focused show co-created by Mario Lopez.Chávez will play the title character , a 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist who, believe it or not, is talented enough to use her skills at NASA. The series also follows Garcia as she adjusts to living with her uncle Victor, a former professional football player turned high school coach.The San Antonio teen, who is part of a local mariachi group, won't be the only Texan part of the project. Corpus Christi native Eva Longoria directed several episodes, the Express-News reports is set to debut on Netflix on February 17.

