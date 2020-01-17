Email
Friday, January 17, 2020

San Antonio Teen to Star in New Netflix Series from Mario Lopez

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click image Chávez, second from the right, will play the lead role in the Netflix series. - INSTAGRAM / PAULINAFCHAVEZ
  • Instagram / paulinafchavez
  • Chávez, second from the right, will play the lead role in the Netflix series.
One San Antonio teen is about to make her Netflix debut.

Paulina Chávez may have been born in El Paso, but she moved to the Alamo City at just six years old. Now 17, Chávez will become a familiar face to Netflix users who stream The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, a Latinx-focused show co-created by Mario Lopez.

Chávez will play the title character, a 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist who, believe it or not, is talented enough to use her skills at NASA. The series also follows Garcia as she adjusts to living with her uncle Victor, a former professional football player turned high school coach.
The San Antonio teen, who is part of a local mariachi group, won't be the only Texan part of the project. Corpus Christi native Eva Longoria directed several episodes, the Express-News reports.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is set to debut on Netflix on February 17.



