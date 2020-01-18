Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Stars Give Fans a First Look at Gaming-Themed TV Series at PAX South in San Antonio

click to enlarge Kelly Merka Nelson

From left: Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney

It’s not often that San Anto gets thrown a bone by Hollywood, but Apple TV+ decided the Alamo City was just the place to give fans a first look at the new, gaming-centric workplace comedyLooking to court’s target demographic prior to its February release, three of the show's stars — Rob McElhenney (), Ashly Burch () and Charlotte Nicdao () — came to San Antonio to meet fans at the PAX South gaming convention, followed by a screening of the first episode at the AMC Rivercenter.In the show, McElhenney, who co-created the series withco-star and partner in crime Charlie Day, plays Ian — prononced EYE-an — the narcissistic creative director for a wildly successful-esque MMORPG called. The pilot opens just prior to the release of the game’s first major expansion,, when conflict erupts within the dev team’s highest ranks over a virtual shovel.It’s fair to say the show is hotly anticipated. According to a series rep, around 150 people were turned away from the theater on Friday. The episode didn’t disappoint, and the audience laughed heartily throughout.During a Q&A following the screening, McElhenney explained the origin of the series. As it turns out, when he was first approached by Ubisoft — the AAA gaming studio behind the popularseries — to make a show about the gaming industry, he had no interest in the project. But after Ubisoft convinced him to visit its Montreal studio, he changed his mind.“I went into the studio,” McElhenney said, “and one of the very first people that we met was this guy — he had this kind of long hair, and this big beard, and he had 15 rings on each hand. … I said, ‘What do you do?’ He said, ‘I’m a creative director. I said, ‘Oh, what does that mean?’ He thought about it for a second, he looked at me, and then he looked out into the distance: ‘I create worlds.’”“I go and I call Charlie [Day], and I’m like ‘We’re making the show,’” he continued. “This is incredible.”While McElhenney wasn’t versed in the game dev world prior to making, he did have gaming bona fides: “I grew up playing games and my kids now, they play a lot of games, but it just never crossed my mind that this would be an interesting place to set a show.”However, Burch — who plays QA tester Rachel as well as writes for the show — has extensive behind the scenes experience in the gaming industry. She’s best known for her roles as Chloe Price in Dontnod Entertainment’sand robot-busting protagonist Aloy in Guerrilla Games’If anyone in the audience still doubted the stars’ cred, their fears were assuaged by a lengthy discussion of video games they played on set, fromto. There was a mild kerfuffle when an audience member became distraught after mishearing that McElhenney may have killed’s benevolent dragon Paarthurnax.“I said I didn’t kill him!” McElhenney exclaimed.“You gotta be careful the shit you say here,” Burch quipped. “And the moral choices you make in video games.”