Local Artist Matt Tumlinson Unveils Mural Celebrating All Things Puro San Antonio

The St. Mary's Strip just got a little more puro.For his latest project, Matt Tumlinson, the artist behind the "King George" and "Sexy Davy Crockett" murals, set out to create "the most San Antonio mural in San Antonio."Located at the corner of Grayson and N. St. Mary's St. at the Lonesome Rose, the mural spells "San Antone," with myriad local references filling in the letters — from the UTSA Roadrunner to Rey Feo. It's even painted teal, pink and orange to match the Spurs' Fiesta colors."The project aimed to paint the most 'San Antonio' mural I possibly could," Tumlinson told thein an email. "Tamales? Of course. Fideo? Absolutely. Big Red? Wouldn't be SA without it. Ghost tracks? Check. Obscure local quirks? Got plenty. Saving your spot for the Fiesta parades? Yep. Leon Valley traffic ticket? Oh yeah. Hell, I even snuck the Donkey Lady story in there."The new addition to the St. Mary's Strip will reward art aficionados and bored bar-hoppers alike with its copious amount of content. "I pumped over a hundred of the most uniquely San Antonio things I could think of into this one," Tumlinson said.

