Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 20, 2020

Local Artist Matt Tumlinson Unveils Mural Celebrating All Things Puro San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge MATT TUMLINSON
  • Matt Tumlinson
The St. Mary's Strip just got a little more puro.

For his latest project, Matt Tumlinson, the artist behind the "King George" and "Sexy Davy Crockett" murals, set out to create "the most San Antonio mural in San Antonio."

Located at the corner of Grayson and N. St. Mary's St. at the Lonesome Rose, the mural spells "San Antone," with myriad local references filling in the letters — from the UTSA Roadrunner to Rey Feo. It's even painted teal, pink and orange to match the Spurs' Fiesta colors.
click to enlarge MATT TUMLINSON
  • Matt Tumlinson
"The project aimed to paint the most 'San Antonio' mural I possibly could," Tumlinson told the Current in an email. "Tamales? Of course. Fideo? Absolutely. Big Red? Wouldn't be SA without it. Ghost tracks? Check. Obscure local quirks? Got plenty. Saving your spot for the Fiesta parades? Yep. Leon Valley traffic ticket? Oh yeah. Hell, I even snuck the Donkey Lady story in there."

click to enlarge MATT TUMLINSON
  • Matt Tumlinson
The new addition to the St. Mary's Strip will reward art aficionados and bored bar-hoppers alike with its copious amount of content. "I pumped over a hundred of the most uniquely San Antonio things I could think of into this one," Tumlinson said.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonians Are Calling Out Spurs Jesus After He Complained the Spurs Organization Doesn't Appreciate Him Enough Read More

  2. Viral TikTok Star 'Rosa' Is From San Antonio — and the Proof Is in the Videos Read More

  3. City of San Antonio to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, One of the Largest in the U.S. Read More

  4. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Stars Give Fans a First Look at Gaming-Themed TV Series at PAX South in San Antonio Read More

  5. Arte y Pasión Flamenco 'Mantas de Luz' Performance to Illuminate the Inhumane Confinement of Migrants Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation