Comedian Tim Allen is Coming to San Antonio This Summer

Tim Allen is bringing his stand-up act to San Antonio in June, and if that news has you going "uuuuuuuuAH?" you're probably not alone.The '90s comedy icon ofandfame came back onto the scene in 2011 with the sitcom, which survived its 2017 ABC cancellation and now airs on Fox.Allen's renewed television career came with some controversial hot takes on the talk show circuit, including telling Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 that being a Republican in Hollywood is "like '30s Germany" and comparing "PC culture" to "thought police" onRegardless, the Emmy nominee and convicted drug trafficker has been selling out shows across the country, and could well do the same in San Antonio.Tickets for Tim Allen: Live on Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24.

