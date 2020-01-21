Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

San Antonio Poet Naomi Shihab Nye Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award by National Book Critics Circle

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
If it weren't official yet, it is now: Naomi Shihab Nye is no slouch.

The award-winning poet, novelist and songwriter, who calls San Antonio home, has been given the Ivan Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement by the National Book Critics Circle.

According to a press release from Texas State University, where Nye teaches creative writing, the Sandrof Award is "given to a person or institution — a writer, publisher, critic or editor, among others — who has, over time, made significant contributions to book culture."

Prior honorees include Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood and Joyce Carol Oates. In other words, great company to be in.



Nye currently serves as the Poetry Foundation's Young People's Poet Laureate. Her next collection of poems, Cast Away: Poems for Our Time, will be released February 11.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Football Coach Frank Wilson Throws Shade at UTSA Read More

  2. Local Artist Matt Tumlinson Unveils Mural Celebrating All Things Puro San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonians Are Calling Out Spurs Jesus After He Complained the Spurs Organization Doesn't Appreciate Him Enough Read More

  4. City of San Antonio to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, One of the Largest in the U.S. Read More

  5. Viral TikTok Star 'Rosa' Is From San Antonio — and the Proof Is in the Videos Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation