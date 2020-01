San Antonio Poet Naomi Shihab Nye Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award by National Book Critics Circle

If it weren't official yet, it is now: Naomi Shihab Nye is no slouch.The award-winning poet, novelist and songwriter, who calls San Antonio home, has been given the Ivan Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement by the National Book Critics Circle.According to a press release from Texas State University, where Nye teaches creative writing, the Sandrof Award is "given to a person or institution — a writer, publisher, critic or editor, among others — who has, over time, made significant contributions to book culture."Prior honorees include Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood and Joyce Carol Oates. In other words, great company to be in.Nye currently serves as the Poetry Foundation's Young People's Poet Laureate. Her next collection of poems,, will be released February 11.

