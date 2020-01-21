Email
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The SpongeBob Musical Brings Bikini Bottom to Life on Stage at the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
“Are youuuu ready, kids?”

Perhaps the more appropriate question is how many adults who grew up with SpongeBob SquarePants are ready to take their children to see the musical version of their Nickelodeon childhood favorite?

The SpongeBob Musical brings a live-action version of the iconic giggling sponge and his friends to stage, where they face a catastrophe — that is, until an unlikely hero helps remedy Bikini Bottom. To avoid awkward, mascot-esque costumes, the actors in the musical maintain their human visages, so audiences will have to use their imaginations to conjure up visions of sponges, starfish, squirrels and plankton. And while the musical may have won some fancy-schmancy awards, in our hearts we know that nothing can top cartoon Sandy’s O.G. bop about coming home to Texas.

$45-$85, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details The SpongeBob Musical
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 25, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 26, 2 p.m.
Price: $45-$85
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater and Kids
Map

