The Poetic Republic Coffee Co. is starting off 2020 right with a screening of the biopic, which stars Salma Hayek as iconic Mexican surrealist painter Frida Kahlo.Directed by Julie Taymor,chronicles Kahlo's life and career, from the bus crash that left her with lifelong, debilitating pain to her tumultuous relationship with Diego Rivera, played by Alfred Molina. The film draws imagery directly from Kahlo's paintings, including(1929),(1938),(1939) and(1946).Though well-received by critics,didn't get much awards buzz at the time. However, it made a renewed splash when Hayek alleged in a December 2017 op-ed for thethat Harvey Weinstein — whose pattern of sexual misconduct had been reported on by the paper earlier that fall — had done his damnedest to put the kibosh on the film after she refused to perform sexual favors for him or include a gratuitous sex scene in the movie.

