Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Classic Biopic Frida Screening at Poetic Republic on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM

MIRAMAX
  • Miramax
The Poetic Republic Coffee Co. is starting off 2020 right with a screening of the biopic Frida, which stars Salma Hayek as iconic Mexican surrealist painter Frida Kahlo.

Directed by Julie Taymor, Frida chronicles Kahlo's life and career, from the bus crash that left her with lifelong, debilitating pain to her tumultuous relationship with Diego Rivera, played by Alfred Molina. The film draws imagery directly from Kahlo's paintings, including The Bus (1929), What the Water Gave Me (1938), The Two Fridas (1939) and The Wounded Deer (1946).

Though well-received by critics, Frida didn't get much awards buzz at the time. However, it made a renewed splash when Hayek alleged in a December 2017 op-ed for the New York Times that Harvey Weinstein — whose pattern of sexual misconduct had been reported on by the paper earlier that fall —  had done his damnedest to put the kibosh on the film after she refused to perform sexual favors for him or include a gratuitous sex scene in the movie.

Free, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Poetic Republic Coffee Co., 2330 S. Presa St., poeticrepubliccoffee.com.
Event Details Foreign Film Series: Frida
@ Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
2330 S Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Movies and Free
Map

