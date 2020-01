San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Awarded Presitigious $50,000 Grant

San Antonio artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk is movin' on up.On Wednesday, Datchuk was named as one of the 2020 United States Artists fellows, an honor accompanied by an unrestricted $50,000 grant.The organization, founded in 2006, awards grants to creators in multiple disciplines — including visual art, dance, architecture and design, writing and theater — to recognize contributions to their respective fields. The money is intended to give them the freedom "to decide how to best support their lives."Perhaps best known for her mixed-media work with ceramic and human hair, Datchuk is coming off of dual exhibitions at Ruiz-Healy Art's San Antonio and New York City locations. She currently has work on display at Artpace, where she was Spring 2019 Artist-in-Residence, in the group show "Visibilities: Intrepid Women of Artpace."Datchuk told theshe's unsure what will do with the grant but has considered using it to either pay down student loans or fund ambitious new projects.

