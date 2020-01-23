Esperanza Peace and Justice Center to Host Texas Premiere of LGBT Documentary All We've Got

click image
For as popular as gay bars are, you'd think that there would be plenty of lesbian-centric spaces as well — but that's not actually the case.
On Saturday, the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center will host a screening of the 2019 documentary All We've Got
,
which examines the importance of social spaces for lesbians, bisexual women and transgender people, and the startling fact that these community spaces have been dramatically dwindling in numbers.
When All We've
Got director Alexis Clements came out in 2009, she soon discovered that many places where queer women gather were shutting their doors, a trend that continued throughout the following decade. What began as a personal search for community evolved into a documentary film project in which she visited organizations around the country, from the Oklahoma City lesbian bar Alibis to the Lesbian Herstory Archives
in New York City. Her search also brought her to San Antonio, where she met with and interviewed people at the Esperanza Center
, including director Graciela Sánchez.
Clements returns to the Esperanza Center this weekend for the Texas premiere of All We've Got
, which will be followed by a plática where she will be joined by local artists and creators Anel Flores, Lourdes Perez and Annette D'Armata.
Free, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, January 25, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.
@ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
922 San Pedro
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m.
2102280201
Price:
Free
LGBT, Special Events and Free