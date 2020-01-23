Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center to Host Texas Premiere of LGBT Documentary All We've Got

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM

click image VIMEO / ALEXIS CLEMENTS
  • Vimeo / Alexis Clements
For as popular as gay bars are, you'd think that there would be plenty of lesbian-centric spaces as well — but that's not actually the case.

On Saturday, the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center will host a screening of the 2019 documentary All We've Got, which examines the importance of social spaces for lesbians, bisexual women and transgender people, and the startling fact that these community spaces have been dramatically dwindling in numbers.

When All We've Got director Alexis Clements came out in 2009, she soon discovered that many places where queer women gather were shutting their doors, a trend that continued throughout the following decade. What began as a personal search for community evolved into a documentary film project in which she visited organizations around the country, from the Oklahoma City lesbian bar Alibis to the Lesbian Herstory Archives in New York City. Her search also brought her to San Antonio, where she met with and interviewed people at the Esperanza Center, including director Graciela Sánchez.

Clements returns to the Esperanza Center this weekend for the Texas premiere of All We've Got, which will be followed by a plática where she will be joined by local artists and creators Anel Flores, Lourdes Perez and Annette D'Armata.

Free, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, January 25, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.
Event Details All We've Got Film Screening
@ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
922 San Pedro
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m.
2102280201
Price: Free
LGBT, Special Events and Free
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • All We've Got Film Screening

    User Submitted
    All We've Got Film Screening @ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center

    • Sat., Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Drag Queen Sweet Savage Has Died Read More

  2. Problematic Comedian T.J. Miller Performing All Weekend at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

  3. San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Awarded Presitigious $50,000 Grant Read More

  4. Classic Biopic Frida Screening at Poetic Republic on Thursday Read More

  5. San Antonio Poet Naomi Shihab Nye Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award by National Book Critics Circle Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation