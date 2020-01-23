Trinity University Showcases Pioneering Conceptual Artist Sol LeWitt in New Exhibition Next Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Trinity University
When you boil it down, every artistic pursuit is, at its simplest, the execution of an idea.
In the late 1960s, Sol LeWitt — a conceptual artist and leading figure in the Minimalist movement — made waves with his philosophy that "the idea becomes the machine that makes the art." Following this line of thought, he created a series of wall drawings that exist as a set of instructions that walk through the execution of each piece.
With the help of a master draftsperson from the LeWitt Foundation, Trinity University is bringing LeWitt's Wall Drawing 353
to the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery at the end of this month. Following LeWitt's instructions, Trinity art students will draw directly on the walls of the gallery with black lithographic crayon to create the five large-scale geometric forms that comprise Wall Drawing 353
. This drawing has only been exhibited twice before, most recently at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.
The exhibition "Sol LeWitt: Wall Drawing 353
" will be presented in conjunction with a lecture
by LeWitt scholar Veronica Roberts, curator of modern and contemporary art at the University of Texas at Austin's Blanton Museum of Art. In Like a Musical Score: The Wall Drawings of Sol LeWitt
, she will delve into LeWitt's artistic practice and the historical context of his work. The lecture will take place Tuesday, February 11.
After its opening
on Thursday, January 30, "Sol LeWitt: Wall Drawing 353
" will remain on view
from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Saturday, March 28.
Free, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery, Trinity University, One Trinity Place, (210) 999-7682, trinity.edu.
@ Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery
One Trinity Pl.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Jan. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Price:
Free
