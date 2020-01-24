Finding Neverland Brings the Magic of Peter Pan to the Tobin Center

Sure,has been done to death, but what about the story of the man behind the boy who never wanted to grow up?Based on Alan Knee's play, Johnny Depp vehiclehit movie theaters to much fanfare in 2004, grabbing seven Oscar noms in the process. So, it's no surprise that the much lauded J.M. Barrie backstory returned to the stage in 2014, this time adapted into a full-on musical production.In, we see Barrie — then a struggling playwright — form a touching relationship with ailing widow Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four young sons. As his bond with the family grows, he is inspired to create a brand new story, and puts together a play based on his adventures with Sylvia and the boys, starring the now-beloved character Peter Pan.Now on tour, the musical will make a one night stop at the Tobin Center next Wednesday, so anyone with a Peter Pan-obsessed child — or that's simply a kid at heart — had better see it before it's gone.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.