Friday, January 24, 2020

San Antonio Spurs to Take on Reigning NBA Champs Toronto Raptors at AT&T Center Ahead of Rodeo Road Trip

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 7:21 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Despite a rash of injuries that sidelined Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Marc Gasol earlier this season, the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors have done an admirable job adjusting to life without Kawhi Leonard. Much like the Miami Heat, the Raptors have exceeded expectations in the Eastern Conference, largely due to the stellar play of Siakam, last season’s Most Improved Player. When healthy, Siakam is capable of putting up numbers reminiscent of Leonard, minus the load management.

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan has been scorching the nets for the Spurs, who have faced the toughest schedule in the NBA this month. A recent increase in the team’s three-point field goal percentage has opened up the offense for DeRozan, who responded with remarkable efficiency.

As a brutal Rodeo Road Trip looms on the horizon, San Antonio is in no position to squander victories.

$13-$2,000, Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Sports
Map

