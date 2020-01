San Antonio's Art Museums Weigh in on Dolly Parton's Social Media Meme

click image Instagram / sama_art

San Antonio's most prestigious art institutions are getting in on the latest viral meme.It all started on Tuesday, when Dolly Parton posted a collage on her various accounts contrasting how she'd show herself off on four social media platforms, with the caption "Get you a woman who can do it all." Soon, celebs, influencers and internet denizens of all sorts started creating their own versions of the meme, whichhelpfully collated in a listicle for those of us too lazy to look them up ourselves.Well, it isn't just people who want in on the action. San Antonio's biggest art museums have drawn from their collections to create their own versions of the meme.The McNay Art Museum weighed in with a series of portraiture:While Ruby City gave us its best exterior angles:We're intrigued — and a bit concerned — that the Witte Museum chose a buffalo for its Tinder profile:But the winner here is clearly the San Antonio Museum of Art, who is here to say that they're not fucking around:Anyone that likes what they see can get a closer look by visiting the museums to check out these artworks in real life. We can attest that SAMA's Tinder pic — Claudio Bravo's— is quite the sight to behold IRL.