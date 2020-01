Some San Antonians Tweeting Their Disappointment About the Tulip Field That Just Opened

Anyone excited to visit the pop-up tulip field that opened on Thursday may want to relax. At least, that's the feedback from the Twittersphere.Texas-Tulips has been hyping the field for the past couple of weeks, inviting residents to make the drive to La Vernia to hit up the supposedly Instagrammable display.But one Twitter user is pointing out that the field is far less photogenic than Texas-Tulips makes it seem.A Monday tweet from @ashleyyyyx4 shows a promotional picture of the field next to an actual photo she snapped of the grounds.It didn't take long for other Twitter users to chime in about what appears to be a less-than-impressive display.

People are already bashing the tulip field in San Antonio when it’s not even in season yet and still has to grow 😅😅

Sad!!! I wanted to go so bad. I hope nobody pays to see that shit. 😩

I mean.... tulip season is not until springtime. So I’m not surprised it looks like that....

