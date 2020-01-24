Email
Friday, January 24, 2020

Some San Antonians Tweeting Their Disappointment About the Tulip Field That Just Opened

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 1:27 PM

click image TWITTER / @ASHLEYYYYX4
  • Twitter / @ashleyyyyx4
Anyone excited to visit the pop-up tulip field that opened on Thursday may want to relax. At least, that's the feedback from the Twittersphere.

Texas-Tulips has been hyping the field for the past couple of weeks, inviting residents to make the drive to La Vernia to hit up the supposedly Instagrammable display.

But one Twitter user is pointing out that the field is far less photogenic than Texas-Tulips makes it seem.

A Monday tweet from @ashleyyyyx4 shows a promotional picture of the field next to an actual photo she snapped of the grounds.

It didn't take long for other Twitter users to chime in about what appears to be a less-than-impressive display.
