The Public Theater Offers Complimentary Tickets to Arts San Antonio Season Subscribers After Its Closure

It's bad enough that Arts San Antonio shut its doors in the middle of its season, cancelling several planned performances that would take place this spring. What's worse is that the organization's dire financial straits meant that it couldn't reimburse any of its season ticket holders, leaving them in the lurch.On Thursday, The Public Theater made an announcement that should ease the sting: they're offering all Arts San Antonio 2020 season subscribers a complimentary season subscription applicable to the remainder of the theater's 2019/2020 shows in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at the San Pedro Playhouse.The complimentary tickets will apply to three upcoming productions:(March 27-April 19),(May 15-June 7) and(July 10-August 9). Eligible Arts San Antonio patrons can redeem the offer by visiting the Public's box office prior to Tuesday, February 25."In times of struggle, we find inspiration through collaboration and support of others," the Public's CEO and Artistic Director George Green said in a statement. "We hope our assistance provides some relief to dedicated arts patrons in our community."

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.