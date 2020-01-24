Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 24, 2020

The Public Theater Offers Complimentary Tickets to Arts San Antonio Season Subscribers After Its Closure

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge A photo of The Public Theater's 2018 production of All Is Calm - SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
  • A photo of The Public Theater's 2018 production of All Is Calm
It's bad enough that Arts San Antonio shut its doors in the middle of its season, cancelling several planned performances that would take place this spring. What's worse is that the organization's dire financial straits meant that it couldn't reimburse any of its season ticket holders, leaving them in the lurch.

On Thursday, The Public Theater made an announcement that should ease the sting: they're offering all Arts San Antonio 2020 season subscribers a complimentary season subscription applicable to the remainder of the theater's 2019/2020 shows in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at the San Pedro Playhouse.

The complimentary tickets will apply to three upcoming productions: Bright Star (March 27-April 19), Amélie (May 15-June 7) and Into the Woods (July 10-August 9). Eligible Arts San Antonio patrons can redeem the offer by visiting the Public's box office prior to Tuesday, February 25.

"In times of struggle, we find inspiration through collaboration and support of others," the Public's CEO and Artistic Director George Green said in a statement. "We hope our assistance provides some relief to dedicated arts patrons in our community."



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Drag Queen Sweet Savage Has Died Read More

  2. Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery's Duo Comedy Show in San Antonio Rescheduled — Again Read More

  3. Trinity University Showcases Pioneering Conceptual Artist Sol LeWitt in New Exhibition Next Week Read More

  4. Esperanza Peace and Justice Center to Host Texas Premiere of LGBT Documentary All We've Got Read More

  5. Problematic Comedian T.J. Miller Performing All Weekend at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation