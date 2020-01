San Antonio Has Two Chances to Get Riffing with Mystery Science Theater 3000's Stars This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Beaulieu (left) and Conniff

If Netflix's cancellation of thereboot last fall still has you feeling a bit "mysty," then we've got good news for you — not one, but twolive shows are coming to San Antonio soon.We don't have to wait very long for the riffing to begin. On Thursday and Friday, "TV's Frank" Conniff and Trace Beaulieu — known to many as the one and only green-labcoated Dr. Clayton Forrester — are headed to the Alamo Drafthouse for two nights of their touring show The Mads From MST3K Although Conniff and Beaulieu exited the series in the mid-'90s, don't worry about them being rusty. They've been riffing consistently both with and without theirpals ever since, including appearances with Joel Hodgson onand Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett on. In 2015, Beaulieu officially repartnered with Conniff — presumably after the latter's daring escape from Second Banana Heaven — and the two have been touring as the Mads ever since. They even have their own, movie-themed podcast:While the films on deck for their Drafthouse shows haven't been announced, the Mads have promised a different, delightfully bad B-movie on each night, so super-fans will be amply rewarded for going to both showings. As of press time, tickets are running low, so Mads addicts better grab tickets before Deep 13 reaches full capacity ().Anyone that misses out on the Mads or has a differenthost preference need only wait a few weeks for the next riffing experience, because O.G.creator and host Joel Hodgson is bringing his final live tour to the Tobin Center on Monday, February 24.For his swan song, The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will feature Hodgson alongside his beloved bots Tom Servo, Gypsy, Cambot and Crow T. Robot, brought to life by talented puppeteers (although, alas, not by either the original or rebooted series' cast members). The film on deck for the mysty treatment in the Alamo City is director Corey Yeun's ill-fated American debut, a 1986knockoff starring Kurt McKinney and Jean Claude Van Damme in his feature film debut ().