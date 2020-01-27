San Antonio Remembers Kobe Bryant as NBA Legend, Fierce Competitor Against Spurs

24 for 24— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2020
At the beginning of today's game, we shared a moment with the @Raptors to honor Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/uHdYgUT0Vs
After the Spurs' loss to the Raptors, San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich, usually a jokester in media interviews, reflected on the tragedy felt across the basketball world with Kobe's passing.
Right after the Raptors&Spurs honored Kobe by running out the shot clock, the ball got stuck on the backboard. Sean Elliott & Bill Land made a light-hearted joke that it was Kobe's possession. Trey Lyles of the Spurs helped bring the ball down. He wears #41 -- Kobe's age. Chills. pic.twitter.com/2iz1tKxeb4— g (@hashtag_gracy) January 27, 2020
“We all feel a deep sense of loss for what he meant to all of us in so many ways.”— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Coach Pop on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DFYBJfNklh
This quote is everything from Kobe Bryant after he played his last game in San Antonio... pic.twitter.com/J8XnPcci4i— Spurs Family (@SASpursFamily) January 27, 2020
From Jack Greene's archives - Kobe Bryant watching his tribute video at the AT&T Center before playing his last game in San Antonio on Feb. 6, 2016. #Spurs fans with "Kobe" chants. pic.twitter.com/5GkLIPedl4— Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
Hard to put what you meant to so many people into words. I will miss a great person on and off the court. You always took the time to show my kids and family love and I will never forget that! RIP Kobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/PGTYNbVNXn— LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 27, 2020
"Take Kobe away, I wouldn't be here." - @DeMar_DeRozan— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/ajc7MvSJRm pic.twitter.com/18VuHta1CA
kobe was so present in all our lives in so many different ways— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 26, 2020
this news feels beyond stunning
Bigger Than A Game Of Basketball. Thank You KOBE For Inspiring Me To Not Make Excuses And Get Shit Done But Most Importantly Thank You For Inspiring Me As A FATHER, You And GIGI Relationship Motivated Me To Rock With My Baby Girl Anywhere And Anyplace!! 🙏🏽💔#Kobe💛 #GIGI💛 pic.twitter.com/5WkJfEA4ch— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) January 27, 2020
Bigger than basketball. #RipKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/0ILL6XLysU— The Coyote (@SpursCoyote) January 26, 2020
#Legend https://t.co/Ez5aptFhTm— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 27, 2020
My heart breaks... Thank you for everything you gave us on and off the court. Thank you for my nickname. Thank you for everything you taught us about the #MambaMentality... A true icon and champion... Praying hard for your family... RIP Black Mamba 😔🙏 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/t4jRBckVMp— Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) January 26, 2020
Heartbreaking images from the #Spurs game by NBA TV. Tim Duncan, Becky Hammon, and Sean Elliott in tears from today's news about Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/m8Yb7IOtuR— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020
I’ll never forget the playoff battles between Kobe’s Lakers & Timmy’s Spurs... RIP to an absolute legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xdBgqkgaIN— /r/spurs (@redditspurs) January 26, 2020
This is the tribute video the #Spurs made for Kobe in his final game in San Antonio. https://t.co/wd5RKj43py— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020
