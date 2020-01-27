Email
Monday, January 27, 2020

True Crime and Paranormal Podcast And That's Why We Drink Brings Scary Stories to the Aztec Theatre This Friday

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 4:14 PM

click image FACEBOOK / AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK
  • Facebook / And That's Why We Drink
Co-hosts Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz must have struck a nerve when they launched And That's Why We Drink in 2017, because they've skyrocketed to podcast stardom with well over a million downloads and a Webby award under their proverbial belts in a mere few years.

Now, the hosts are on tour to bring eerie tales of paranormal happenings and true crime horror to stages across the country, accompanied by their ever-faithful beverages of choice: boxed wine and milkshakes.

Schiefer and Schulz founded their pod as a way to share the scary things that drive them to drink, in the hopes of either purging their fears or glugging them away as each episode progresses. Each week, Schulz covers a new paranormal story, from literal ghost ship the Flying Dutchman to Canada's aquatic cryptid Ogopogo, while Schiefer recounts chilling murder cases including the Cleveland Torso Murderer and the Lindbergh kidnapping.

And That's Why We Drink hits up the Aztec Theatre this Friday as part of their Here for the Boos tour, but the subjects they're covering are up in the air. If we had our say, though, our vote would be for the Donkey Lady and "Alligator Man"/"Butcher of Elmendorf" Joe Ball.



$35.50, 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
