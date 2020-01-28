Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Comedian Doug Benson Bringing His Movie-Themed Podcast to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM

COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Movie-loving marijuana enthusiast Doug Benson is nothing if not consistent with his brand.

Known to many for Super High Me — his 2007 pot-themed response to Morgan Spurlock's gimmicky fast food documentary Super Size Me — Benson is also notable as one of the early adopters on the podcast scene. He launched I Love Movies with Doug Benson all the way back in 2006, which he's bringing to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club this weekend under its updated name, Doug Loves Movies. As suggested by the title, Benson discusses all things film with each week's guests, filling out the podcast's hour-plus episodes with segments including Watch This/Not That, Not for Emetophobes and Now Buscemi Now You Don't.

In a trademark move, Saturday's Doug Loves Movies show will start right at 4:20 p.m. — Benson's favorite time of day, natch. However, while he makes a point to toke up at 20 after the hour for each of his weekly YouTube livestreams of Getting Doug With High — so "it's 4:20 somewhere" — we doubt he'll be doing any smoking onstage at LOL, since, you know, it's not strictly legal in the Lone Star State.

$20-$30, 4:20 p.m. Saturday, February 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details Doug Loves Movies Podcast
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 4:20 p.m.
Price: $20-$30
Buy from TicketWeb
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Doug Loves Movies Podcast

    Doug Loves Movies Podcast @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

    • Sat., Feb. 1, 4:20 p.m. $20-$30
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  2. Some San Antonians Tweeting Their Disappointment About the Tulip Field That Just Opened Read More

  3. True Crime and Paranormal Podcast And That's Why We Drink Brings Scary Stories to the Aztec Theatre This Friday Read More

  4. San Antonio Remembers Kobe Bryant as NBA Legend, Fierce Competitor Against Spurs Read More

  5. Comedian Jo Koy Bringing the Laughs to the Majestic Theatre This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation