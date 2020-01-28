Comedian Doug Benson Bringing His Movie-Themed Podcast to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend

Movie-loving marijuana enthusiast Doug Benson is nothing if not consistent with his brand.Known to many forhis 2007 pot-themed response to Morgan Spurlock's gimmicky fast food documentaryBenson is also notable as one of the early adopters on the podcast scene. He launchedall the way back in 2006, which he's bringing to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club this weekend under its updated name,. As suggested by the title, Benson discusses all things film with each week's guests, filling out the podcast's hour-plus episodes with segments including Watch This/Not That, Not for Emetophobes and Now Buscemi Now You Don't.In a trademark move, Saturday'sshow will start right at 4:20 p.m. — Benson's favorite time of day, natch. However, while he makes a point to toke up at 20 after the hour for each of his weekly YouTube livestreams of— so "it's 4:20 somewhere" — we doubt he'll be doing any smoking onstage at LOL, since, you know, it's not strictly legal in the Lone Star State.

