Tuesday, January 28, 2020
New McNay Art Museum Exhibition to Showcase the Couture, Everyday Trends of '90s Fashion
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM
If all you remember about ’90s fashion is hammer pants, think again.
In an inspired pairing with its “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” exhibition, the McNay Art Museum is going all-out with a celebration of everything ’90s in “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday,” the museum’s first ever large-scale fashion and video art exhibition. Sure, it’s popular to shit on the the grunge decade, but don’t forget that this is the decade that gave us The Craft
and Jean Paul Gaultier’s The Fifth Element
sci-fi couture.
In addition to more than 60 garments made by all our runway favs — from Oscar de la Renta to Alexander McQueen — “Fashion Nirvana” will showcase a selection of period video art from artists including Rineke Dijkstra, Mariko Mori and San Antonio native Jim Mendiola, not to mention a collaboration between Tony Oursler and iconic guitar explorers Sonic Youth.
Anyone with a friend who can’t stop complaining about the recent resurgence of ’90s fashion may want to drag them along to illustrate just why chokers and platform shoes are making a comeback.
$10-$20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through May 17, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays, 12-5 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through May 17
Price:
$10-$20
Art
