Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald is Sneaking into San Antonio for a Full Weekend at Bexar Stage

The Kids in the Hall fans should be moderately excited. The Canadian comedy troupe's least popular member — look it up, it's a running gag — is headed to San Anto for a full weekend of comedy and improv.

Actor and comedian Kevin McDonald, best known for Kids in the Hall characters including the King of Empty Promises, Sir Simon Milligan and Jerry Sizzler, is performing two shows at Bexar Stage on Friday and Saturday. He'll also lead an intensive two-day sketch writing workshop.

On Friday, the comic will strut his stuff in The Best of Kevin McDonald, performing the best stories and sketches from his variety hour-style podcast Kevin McDonald's Kevin McDonald Show. On Saturday, students and staff of Bexar Stage will join him for An Evening With Kevin McDonald, which will feature sketches written by the students of workshop plus collaborative improv between McDonald and the Bexar Stage faculty.

Both longtime fans from the halcyon days of "Simon & Hecubus" and those who stan Pleakley from Lilo & Stitch will find something to love at this weekend with one of Canada's comedy icons.



$20-$25, 8-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bexar Stage, 1203 Camden St., bexarstage.com.

