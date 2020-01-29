Email
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Centro Cultural Aztlan Reflects On El Segundo de Febrero with 42nd Annual Exhibition

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click image A Treaty with Bloodshed, Antonio Garcia - FACEBOOK / CENTRO CULTURAL AZTLAN
  • Facebook / Centro Cultural Aztlan
  • A Treaty with Bloodshed, Antonio Garcia
Not many people know it, but this Sunday marks a historic occasion: the 172nd anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo at the end of the Mexican-American War, in which Mexico ceded massive amounts of territory to the United States, including moving the Texas/Mexico border to the Rio Grande.

This treaty was more than just an exchange of land — it also created a massive Mexican-American population in the United States in one fell swoop, as many former citizens of Mexico were given the choice to stay on the now-American land and be granted U.S. citizenship.

For 42 years, Centro Cultural Aztlan has commemorated this date — called El Segundo de Febrero — with an art exhibition. This year's show, "El Segundo de Febrero: 172 Years of Continuing History" focuses on Latinx, Chicanx and indigenous identity as well as the lasting effects of the creation of new borders. The exhibition will feature lead artist Antonio Garcia along with works by Andrea Garcia, Robert Wilkens, Rene Porter, Sara Soriano, Alisha Ritualo, Sara Jean Shore, Jimmy Rodriguez, Angela Swensen, Jovelle Rauschhuer, Veronica Venegas and many more.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, on view 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Friday, February 28, Centro Cultural Aztlan, 1800 Fredericksburg Rd. #103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org.
Event Details 42nd Annual Segundo de Febrero Exhibition
@ Centro Cultural Aztlan
1800 Fredericksburg #103
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 6-9 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 28
Price: Free
Art
Map

