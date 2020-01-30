Email
Thursday, January 30, 2020

San Antonio's Sexology Institute is Celebrating 5 Sexy Years with Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM

For its fifth anniversary, the Sexology Institute and Boutique has a special gift for San Antonio members of Bachelor Nation: Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Mike Johnson.

On Saturday, the adult boutique and sex positive educational center is hosting a fifth birthday bash billed as "a night of celebration, sex education and sexy surprises." The party will feature cocktails, cake and a special meet and greet with Johnson, who will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Proceeds from the meet and greet will benefit sex coach and award-winning boudoir photographer Angela Michelle by funding her treatment for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), a rare autoimmune blood-clotting disorder.

For anyone who's looking for a hawt night out that benefits a good cause, Johnson and the Sexology Institute have got your back.



Free ($15 for Meet and Greet), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, Sexology Institute and Boutique, 707 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com.
Event Details Cheers to Five Years Featuring Mike Johnson
@ Sexology Institute and Boutique
707 S St Mary's
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 7-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
