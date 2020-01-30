San Antonio's Sexology Institute is Celebrating 5 Sexy Years with Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson This Weekend

For its fifth anniversary, the Sexology Institute and Boutique has a special gift for San Antonio members of Bachelor Nation:andstar Mike Johnson.On Saturday, the adult boutique and sex positive educational center is hosting a fifth birthday bash billed as "a night of celebration, sex education and sexy surprises." The party will feature cocktails, cake and a special meet and greet with Johnson, who will sign autographs and take photos with fans.Proceeds from the meet and greet will benefit sex coach and award-winning boudoir photographer Angela Michelle by funding her treatment for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), a rare autoimmune blood-clotting disorder.For anyone who's looking for a hawt night out that benefits a good cause, Johnson and the Sexology Institute have got your back.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.