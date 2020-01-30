Spurs' Last Home Game Before Rodeo Road Trip to Feature Concert from Black Pumas

Although not as emotional as the Hornets’ stop at the AT&T Center last season, which coincided with Manu Ginobili’s jersey retirement, Saturday night’s contest presents a final opportunity for Spurs faithful to catch the Silver and Black before they hit the road for Coach Pop’s annual chemistry builder.This season’s Rodeo Road Trip, which spans eight cities in 21 days, consists solely of matchups with key Western Conference opponents.After back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers to open the trip, things won’t get any easier for DeMar DeRozan and company. Not when the subsequent stops include Denver, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City. DeRozan has been on an offensive tear as of late, capturing Western Conference Player of the Week honors in just the second week of 2020.Sweetening the deal, Grammy-nominated soul and funk duo Black Pumas will give a special post-game concert.

