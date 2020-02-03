Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 3, 2020

Enjoy a Silent Film Throwback at the Historic Hot Wells Park This Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Buster Keaton in Cops - PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • Public Domain
  • Buster Keaton in Cops
We've just entered a new decade, so some of us may be feeling a bit nostalgic for the teens — the 19-teens, that is!

For those of us looking for a bit of early-19th century entertainment, the Hot Wells Conservancy has teamed up with Slab Cinema to host the ultimate throwback event: "Reels at the Ruin," a screening of silent films at the former hotel and spa, which reopened as a park last year. It's particularly fitting given that Hot Wells was a hotspot for some of the hippest celebs of the silent film era — including director Cecil B. DeMille and actors like Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and Sarah Bernhardt — and the 1911 film The Immortal Alamo was partially shot across the river from the property at Star Film Ranch.

The evening will feature three short films starring the era's biggest comedians: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. The ticket price includes complimentary popcorn and libations, but attendees will need to bring their own seating — they don't call it the "Hot Wells Ruins" for nothing!

$15, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, Hot Wells Park, 5503 S. Presa St., slabcinema.com.
Event Details Reels at the Ruin: Silent Shorts
@ Hot Wells Park
5503 S. Presa St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Movies
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Reels at the Ruin: Silent Shorts

    Reels at the Ruin: Silent Shorts @ Hot Wells Park

    • Wed., Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Author Sandra Cisneros Digs Herself a Grave with Continued Support of Controversial Novel American Dirt Read More

  2. San Antonio-Area Restaurant Adds Kobe Bryant Mural Following His Death Read More

  3. Special Performances Bring Call of the Wild to Life at the Tobin Center Read More

  4. San Antonio's Sexology Institute is Celebrating 5 Sexy Years with Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson This Weekend Read More

  5. Sexy Horror Circus Coming to San Antonio This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation