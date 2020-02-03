Enjoy a Silent Film Throwback at the Historic Hot Wells Park This Wednesday

We've just entered a new decade, so some of us may be feeling a bit nostalgic for the teens — the 19-teens, that is!For those of us looking for a bit of early-19th century entertainment, the Hot Wells Conservancy has teamed up with Slab Cinema to host the ultimate throwback event: "Reels at the Ruin," a screening of silent films at the former hotel and spa, which reopened as a park last year. It's particularly fitting given that Hot Wells was a hotspot for some of the hippest celebs of the silent film era — including director Cecil B. DeMille and actors like Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and Sarah Bernhardt — and the 1911 filmwas partially shot across the river from the property at Star Film Ranch.The evening will feature three short films starring the era's biggest comedians: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. The ticket price includes complimentary popcorn and libations, but attendees will need to bring their own seating — they don't call it the "Hot Wells Ruins" for nothing!

