Santikos Entertainment Announces New Movie Theater in North San Antonio

Movie theater chain turned charitable organization Santikos Entertainment is expanding once again. In addition to the currently-under-construction theater on the Northwest side of San Antonio, Santikos has announced another new theater location, this time on the Far North Side.According to KSAT , the new theater will be located at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. The location's name has yet to be announced, but the planned building will be 50,000 square feet and have between 10 and 12 auditoriums, an arcade and a bar. It will be the 11th theater under the Santikos umbrella.A Santikos spokesperson told KSAT that the new location is expected to open in "late 2021."

