Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 3, 2020

Santikos Entertainment Announces New Movie Theater in North San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click image YOUTUBE / SANTIKOS ENTERTAINMENT
  • YouTube / Santikos Entertainment
Movie theater chain turned charitable organization Santikos Entertainment is expanding once again. In addition to the currently-under-construction theater on the Northwest side of San Antonio, Santikos has announced another new theater location, this time on the Far North Side.

According to KSAT, the new theater will be located at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. The location's name has yet to be announced, but the planned building will be 50,000 square feet and have between 10 and 12 auditoriums, an arcade and a bar. It will be the 11th theater under the Santikos umbrella.

A Santikos spokesperson told KSAT that the new location is expected to open in "late 2021."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Author Sandra Cisneros Digs Herself a Grave with Continued Support of Controversial Novel American Dirt Read More

  2. San Antonio-Area Restaurant Adds Kobe Bryant Mural Following His Death Read More

  3. Special Performances Bring Call of the Wild to Life at the Tobin Center Read More

  4. San Antonio's Sexology Institute is Celebrating 5 Sexy Years with Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson This Weekend Read More

  5. Sexy Horror Circus Coming to San Antonio This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation