Artist and Burnt Nopal Co-Founder Cruz Ortiz is Leaving San Antonio

Cruz Ortiz will soon be an Alamo City artist no more.The longtime San Antonio resident — whose Chicano Art Movement-inspired designs have been seen everywhere from public art to Absolut Vodka bottles — announced in a statement today that he and his family will be moving to Houston's historic Segundo Barrio neighborhood.While Ortiz will move his fine art practice to Houston, Burnt Nopal , the design company that he runs with his wife Olivia Flores Ortiz, will maintain a presence in San Anto.The move is partly personal — Houston is Ortiz's hometown, and much of his family lives in the area. Additionally, Houston's Texas Children's Hospital has a specialized treatment center for Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that afflicts Ortiz's 11-year-old daughter.Although Ortiz has been a longtime presence in the Alamo City art scene, he most recently made headlines for aggressive legal threats against local Tejano pop-up restaurant ¡Bucho! over allegations that its logo infringed on his art style. The incident appeared to fray some of the city's goodwill toward the artist.Ortiz made no mention of the recent controversy when announcing his move.“This is something we’ve been thinking about for a long time,” he said in a statement.“It wasn’t an easy decision. We love San Antonio and have spent years helping build and support the contemporary art community here. But we are thrilled to make Houston our home and I look forward to becoming part of the city’s vibrant contemporary art scene.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.