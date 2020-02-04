Artist and Burnt Nopal Co-Founder Cruz Ortiz is Leaving San Antonio

click to enlarge
Cruz Ortiz will soon be an Alamo City artist no more.
The longtime San Antonio resident — whose Chicano Art Movement-inspired designs have been seen everywhere from public art
to Absolut Vodka bottles
— announced in a statement today that he and his family will be moving to Houston's historic Segundo Barrio neighborhood.
While Ortiz will move his fine art practice to Houston, Burnt Nopal
, the design company that he runs with his wife Olivia Flores Ortiz, will maintain a presence in San Anto.
The move is partly personal — Houston is Ortiz's hometown, and much of his family lives in the area. Additionally, Houston's Texas Children's Hospital has a specialized treatment center for Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that afflicts Ortiz's 11-year-old daughter.
Although Ortiz has been a longtime presence in the Alamo City art scene, he most recently made headlines for aggressive legal threats
against local Tejano pop-up restaurant ¡Bucho! over allegations that its logo infringed on his art style. The incident appeared to fray
some of the city's goodwill toward the artist.
Ortiz made no mention of the recent controversy when announcing his move.
“This is something we’ve been thinking about for a long time,” he said in a statement.
“It wasn’t an easy decision. We love San Antonio and have spent years helping build and support the contemporary art community here. But we are thrilled to make Houston our home and I look forward to becoming part of the city’s vibrant contemporary art scene.”
