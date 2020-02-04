Carver Library Celebrating Black History Month with First Ever San Antonio African American Book Festival

The Friends of Carver Library are hosting the city’s inaugural San Antonio African American Book Festival at the East Side library branch to promote local authors, champion literacy and benefit the library.Parents can bring their kids as early as 10:30 a.m. for the Children’s Book Festival, and local black authors will take the spotlight at noon to discuss their works and how African American literature has enriched their lives. Among the authors announced at press time are former Air Force lieutenant colonel, pediatrician and teen wellness expert Uchenna Umeh, who will have copies of her 2019 booksandThe Carver Friends will also feature Aundar Ma’at, a historian who published his story coloring book Kwanzaa Tales of Africa in 2018 and has co-produced two films, including the documentary, a chronicle of San Antonio’s black history.

