It's no secret to San Antonians that former Spur Manu Ginobili is a stand-up guy. Now there's one more heartwarming story to confirm it.Twitter user @alumamansi posted that she was at the beach in Argentina last week when her grandmother fell climbing a sand dune. Two men ran to help her up.Turns out, one of the helpful pair was none other than Ginobili on a visit back to his native country. The Twitter user commended the basketball legend on his helpful nature and called him "un tipazo," or a great guy. She even snapped a photo of Ginobili and her grandmother.Un tipazo, indeed!

