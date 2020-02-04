Email
Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Retired Spur Manu Ginobili Helped a Grandmother After She Fell at the Beach — Because He's Perfect

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click image TWITTER / ALUMAMANSI
  • Twitter / alumamansi
It's no secret to San Antonians that former Spur Manu Ginobili is a stand-up guy. Now there's one more heartwarming story to confirm it.

Twitter user @alumamansi posted that she was at the beach in Argentina last week when her grandmother fell climbing a sand dune. Two men ran to help her up.

Turns out, one of the helpful pair was none other than Ginobili on a visit back to his native country. The Twitter user commended the basketball legend on his helpful nature and called him "un tipazo," or a great guy. She even snapped a photo of Ginobili and her grandmother.
Un tipazo, indeed!

