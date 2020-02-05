Email
Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Innovative Percussion Group STOMP Bringing Creative Sounds to the Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge STEVE MCNICHOLAS
  • Steve McNicholas
Get those feet moving along with the rhythm and see what happens when grownups are allowed to bang on pots and pans.

Using lighters, brooms and even garbage cans, this eight-piece performance group orchestrates an irresistible percussive racket that’s earned the long-running show myriad awards. Returning to the stage with a slew of repurposed props that could give the Blue Man Group a run for their money, this latest tour freshens things up with two brand new routines.

Though the show makes for excellent family-friendly entertainment, don’t be surprised if the kids try to make their own trashcan stilts once they get home.

$21.20-$76.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Tags:

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


