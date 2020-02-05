Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Innovative Percussion Group STOMP Bringing Creative Sounds to the Tobin Center
By Brianna Espinoza
on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:11 AM
Get those feet moving along with the rhythm and see what happens when grownups are allowed to bang on pots and pans.
Using lighters, brooms and even garbage cans, this eight-piece performance group orchestrates an irresistible percussive racket that’s earned the long-running show myriad awards. Returning to the stage with a slew of repurposed props that could give the Blue Man Group a run for their money, this latest tour freshens things up with two brand new routines.
Though the show makes for excellent family-friendly entertainment, don’t be surprised if the kids try to make their own trashcan stilts once they get home.
$21.20-$76.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 7, 8 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 8, 2 & 8 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$21.20-$76.50
