Supersize Your Appetite for Art, Because San Antonio's Serving Up a First Friday and Second Saturday Combo This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Terminal 136

'Comisura / Commissure'

click image Facebook / FL!GHT Gallery

'Cement Explorations'

As per usual, festivities kick off on Thursday at Blue Star with preview openings for anyone who wants to check things out before things get hectic on First Friday.



At FL!GHT Gallery, Clayton Cain defies the typical qualities associated with his medium in "Cement Explorations." His series of sculptures evoke a lightness and fluidity that seeks to replicate the liquid form of poured cement prior to its hardening into a fixed structure (free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightsa). ).

Flor Ameria and Bárbara Miñarro explore their close friendship in a mixed media exhibition that crafts "

a visual language through photographs, sculptures, and textiles to create a collage of their bilingualism, biculturalism and bi-nationality where their kinship meets."





click image Facebook / Mockingbird Handprints

'Extra Textures'

"Extra Textures Exploration" at Mockingbird Handprints ( free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 1420 S. Alamo St. Suite 108, (210) 878-5711, mockingbirdhandprints.com). Anthony Francis looks deeper in "We: A Study" at Brick Gallery, using feminist critical theory to examine the relationship between artist and subject in a series of photographed portraits ). Anthony Francis looks deeper inat Brick Gallery, using feminist critical theory to examine the relationship between artist and subject in a series of photographed portraits (free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar). ). Mark T. Hansen focuses on the surfaces of his stoneware pieces inat Mockingbird Handprints (





click to enlarge Justin Black

'As You Wish'

"As You Wish," Híjole SA is giving us what we didn't know we needed this month: all the Princess Bride art we could ever want, from Fezzik-branded peanuts to portraits of fan favs like Vizzini and Inigo Montoya (free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 1420 S. Alamo #205, (908) 445-6535, facebook.com/hijolesa).



On the flip side, visitors to Un Grito may find themselves cringing at the painfully malformed ceramics in Allysha Farmer's "Abnormal Mass" (free, 7-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1420 S. Alamo #212, facebook.com/theupstairstudios). ). WithHíjole SA is giving us what we didn't know we needed this month: all theart we could ever want, from Fezzik-branded peanuts to portraits of fan favs like Vizzini and Inigo Montoya ().On the flip side, visitors to Un Grito may find themselves cringing at the painfully malformed ceramics in Allysha Farmer's

click to enlarge Alexandria Conchola

'Four Rooms'

Jennifer Arnold, Alexandria Canchola, Lauri Garcia Jones and Audrey LeGalley each transform a dedicated portion of the house-turned-gallery to create an immersive experience in "Four Rooms." Meanwhile, roving art pop-up FAKE Gallery takes up residence in Presa House's backyard for "SUPER Official Round IV," showcasing artists selected by first-time curator

Sealia Montalvo. Attendees can peruse works by

Bygoe Zubiate, Catherine Isham, Fer Quezada, J.P. Taylor, Leonardo Artega, Lulu Castillo and Steven Perez while enjoying live music from

Naiti Gal & Vers Baby, Good City Modern, Brave Julius and Mud Doctor (

725 S. Presa St., (210) 445-6997, presahouse.com). ).



To round out Friday's offerings, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery presents a trio of powerhouses in "Entre Paredes Propias" — Sonya Marie Sky, Jonathan Treviño and José Villalobos (free, 7-10 p.m. Friday,

1704 Blanco Rd., facebook.com/ClampLight).

).

click to enlarge James W. Johnson

'An Open Door'

).



Casey Galloway's weavings return to San Anto gallery walls in "Path to Pattern," a solo exhibition at Freight Gallery & Studios that features pieces she wove with a Cormac McCarthy quote in mind (free, 7-11 p.m. Saturday,

1913 S. Flores St., (757) 373-3313, facebook.com/freightsatx).



).

Jessica L. Smith, Christopher Moncivais, Eric Ryberg, Kristafur Addison and Hugo Santana

will showcase a series of abstract drawings and paintings by four members of the

Gentileschi Aegis Gallery Association (GAGA)

:

Carole Greer, Alethia Jones, Elizabeth McCown and Pamela Reed (free, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 107 Lone Star Blvd.,

(210) 723-7048,

).





Thought things wouldn't get busy until Contemporary Art Month in March? Think again. Due to the whims of the Gregorian Calendar, this weekend marks both First Friday and Second Saturday, so strap in as we walk you through the torrent of openings coming down the pike.Inat Terminal 136,On Friday, Presa House Gallery is doing double duty as FAKE Gallery infiltrates the premises.In the gallery proper,But that's far from all!On Saturday, SPACE C7'sbrings two prominent Texan painters to the fore, both of whom happen to be named James: San Antonio's James Cobb and Lubbock's James W. Johnson (And finally, Dock Space Gallery's dual offerings this month feature a veritable cornucopia of artists. InUniversity of Texas at San Antonio MFA studentsexplore the possibilities of sculpture in ways that explore beyond the third dimension, utilizing techniques from traditional woodworking to digital animation. At the Dock Space Gallery Annex,