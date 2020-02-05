Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Theatre Lovers Can Catch Anna in the Tropics at the Classic Theatre of San Antonio This Month
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM
A family of Cuban immigrants comes undone when exposed to Anna Karenina
amid the sultry heat of Tampa, Florida. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play revolves the once-common practice of cigar factories having lectors read to workers during their shifts.
Once introduced to the scandalous lives of characters in Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece, employees pursue their own perilous desires and expose hidden failings and flaws. Multiple marriages and the future of the factory itself are at stake as mechanization threatens to displace the lector tradition.
On February 23, audience members can meet the cast, director Kelly Roush and St. Mary’s University Professor Gerald Poyo, whose great-grandfather was a lector back in the day.
$19-$34, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through March 1, Classic Theatre, 1924 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
@ Classic Theatre of San Antonio
1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
Balcones Heights
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through March 1
Price:
$19-$34
Theater
