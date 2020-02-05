Email
Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Theatre Lovers Can Catch Anna in the Tropics at the Classic Theatre of San Antonio This Month

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
A family of Cuban immigrants comes undone when exposed to Anna Karenina amid the sultry heat of Tampa, Florida. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play revolves the once-common practice of cigar factories having lectors read to workers during their shifts.

Once introduced to the scandalous lives of characters in Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece, employees pursue their own perilous desires and expose hidden failings and flaws. Multiple marriages and the future of the factory itself are at stake as mechanization threatens to displace the lector tradition.

On February 23, audience members can meet the cast, director Kelly Roush and St. Mary’s University Professor Gerald Poyo, whose great-grandfather was a lector back in the day.

$19-$34, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through March 1, Classic Theatre, 1924 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
Event Details Anna in the Tropics
@ Classic Theatre of San Antonio
1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
Balcones Heights
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through March 1
Price: $19-$34
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

