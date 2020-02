San Antonio Book Festival Reveals Stacked 2020 Author Lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival / Collage by Kelly Merka Nelson

From Left: Amalia Ortiz, Yvette Benavides, David Martin Davies and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson

. Local TPR stalwarts Yvette Benavides and David Martin Davies will also be on hand to promote their upcoming book

Event Details San Antonio Book Festival @ Central Library and Southwest School of Art 600 Soledad St. and 1201 Navarro St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: Free Special Events and Words Map

Heads up, Alamo City bibliophiles — the San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) just announced the lineup for this year, and it's a good one.Alamo City readers will recognize a slew of familiar names from the list. In addition to South Texas literary favs Naomi Shihab Nye Sandra Cisneros and Tim O'Brien, local author/musicians Amalia Ortiz and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson ) will be in attendanceOf course, the fest is about more than just Texan writers. The lineup of more than 120 guests is filled out by a slew of authors in every genre imaginable, including notables like Y.A. juggernaut Maureen Johnson, poet and Buzzfeed Executive Editor of Culture Saeed Jones,On top of the usual festivities, this year's SABF introduces a brand new free event called the "Lit Crawl," which will tie in with First Friday festivities at the Blue Star Complex the night before the festival proper. The Lit Crawl will feature live performances by writers, poets and storytellers that integrate audience participation. Also of note are two dangerous games: the author vs. author "Literary Death Match" and a drinking game where audience members will have to take a shot anytime a speaker says certain pre-selected words.