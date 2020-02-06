Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

San Antonio Book Festival Reveals Stacked 2020 Author Lineup

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge From Left: Amalia Ortiz, Yvette Benavides, David Martin Davies and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL / COLLAGE BY KELLY MERKA NELSON
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival / Collage by Kelly Merka Nelson
  • From Left: Amalia Ortiz, Yvette Benavides, David Martin Davies and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson
Heads up, Alamo City bibliophiles — the San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) just announced the lineup for this year, and it's a good one.

Alamo City readers will recognize a slew of familiar names from the list. In addition to South Texas literary favs Naomi Shihab Nye, Sandra Cisneros and Tim O'Brien, local author/musicians Amalia Ortiz (The Canción Cannibal Cabaret & Other Songs) and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson (She Tastes Like Music) will be in attendance. Local TPR stalwarts Yvette Benavides and David Martin Davies will also be on hand to promote their upcoming book San Antonio 365: On This Day in History.

Of course, the fest is about more than just Texan writers. The lineup of more than 120 guests is filled out by a slew of authors in every genre imaginable, including notables like Y.A. juggernaut Maureen Johnson, poet and Buzzfeed Executive Editor of Culture Saeed Jones, 2011 National Book Award Finalist Téa Obreht and even Go-Go's rocker Kathy Valentine.
On top of the usual festivities, this year's SABF introduces a brand new free event called the "Lit Crawl," which will tie in with First Friday festivities at the Blue Star Complex the night before the festival proper. The Lit Crawl will feature live performances by writers, poets and storytellers that integrate audience participation. Also of note are two dangerous games: the author vs. author "Literary Death Match" and a drinking game where audience members will have to take a shot anytime a speaker says certain pre-selected words.

Free, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, San Antonio Public Library Central Branch and Southwest School of Art, 600 Soledad St. and 1201 Navarro St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
Event Details San Antonio Book Festival
@ Central Library and Southwest School of Art
600 Soledad St. and 1201 Navarro St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events and Words
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • San Antonio Book Festival

    San Antonio Book Festival @ Central Library and Southwest School of Art

    • Sat., April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Supersize Your Appetite for Art, Because San Antonio's Serving Up a First Friday and Second Saturday Combo This Weekend Read More

  2. You Can Feed a Roach Named After Your Ex to San Antonio Zoo Animals on Valentine's Day Read More

  3. Retired Spur Manu Ginobili Helped a Grandmother After She Fell at the Beach — Because He's Perfect Read More

  4. Carver Library Celebrating Black History Month with First Ever San Antonio African American Book Festival Read More

  5. Artist and Burnt Nopal Co-Founder Cruz Ortiz is Leaving San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation