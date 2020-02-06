Spurs Fans Defend Lonnie Walker IV After Twitter User Gets Mad at Him for ... Eating

Lonnie Walker still being out right now. In front of Yard House and still going out after dinner is probably part of the reason he is not playing that much right now— Justin (@Coach_Doza) February 5, 2020
This is the tweet of someone that didn’t get a picture last night smh sad man. Can’t even spend time with my family without someone creating something out of nothing https://t.co/hUmUDHjPbE— Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) February 5, 2020
“Players aren’t allowed to have lives outside of basketball” is always a terrible take— Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 5, 2020
I know Lonnie may seem superhuman because of his enormous athletic abilities, but he’s not. He has to eat, sleep and play like the rest of us. For someone to take issue with him living is ridiculous. Lonnie is a great kid. One we should all be proud of on the court and off.— Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) February 5, 2020
We're behind you Lonnie, these are talking heads that have 0 clue what it takes to be a professional athlete. Keep grinding bro.— Nick Fundamental 🏀 (@FCsportz) February 5, 2020
SA is rooting for you. The guy is overreacting. I hope that you will be put into more plays instead of just being assigned to stand on the weakside waiting for the ball. Keep slaying in practice and we will party with you in June.— Joe Congdon (@joe_congdon) February 5, 2020
