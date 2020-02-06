This Spring, Blue Star Contemporary's Exhibitions Will Highlight the Written Word

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sarah Welch

Sarah Welch, Total Monsoon installation at Alabama Song, 2018.



Sarah Welch, Detail of Holdouts comic, 2017.



Candace Hicks, Common Threads: Volume 100, 2019, embroidery on canvas, 6"x9"x1".

The Case of the Endless Yarn, a whodunnit that dangles from the ceiling of the gallery.



For "More Findings," Renfrow breaks language down to its most basic pieces. He creates his own language through sculpture, painting, prints and display that serves as a "vernacular representation of the array of human emotion." Viewers must decipher the artist's icons and signifiers to learn this new language on the fly.

vernacular representation of the array of human emotion." Viewers must decipher the artist's icons and signifiers to learn this new language on the fly.





Hye-Ryoung Min, Re-membrance of the Remembrance (all individual photographs untitled), 2015-2018, Archival pigment prints, various sizes.

Emilia Azcárate, Ann Clarke, Arturo Herrera, Hye-Ryoung Min and Benedikt Terwiel. The artists explore the importance of books from multiple perspectives and in a variety of media, from fibre art to photography.





Emilia Azcárate, Alpaca Book (Mexican School), 2015, embossed alpaca wool, 20 plates, 9 7/16 x 16 9/16 each.

Independent Curators International (ICI)'s Alaina Claire Feldman, Becky Nahom and Sanna Almajedi,





As part of each new iteration of "Publishing Against the Grain," the hosting institution adds a publication of its choice. For the show at Blue Star Contemporary, Austin-based Pastelegram will join the fold.

will remain on view through Sunday, May 3.