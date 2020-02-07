Friday, February 7, 2020
San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is Ushering in the Winds of Change
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM
Change: it's been sung about by Bob Dylan and David Bowie. And now San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is here to weigh in.
Next week, SOLI premieres the next entry in its 2019-2020 season, Winds of Change. For this concert, the quartet programmed a series of works in which composers address the bittersweetness of change, from Chen Yi's tale of the loss of a mentor in Memory
to Kinan Azmeh's exploration of the heartache of nostalgia in The Fence, The Rooftop, and the Distant Sea
. Change also whips its way through the music on a structural level as the instruments engage in a conversation of fragmented motifs in Jonathan B. Holland's Mobius
.
The performances will take place at Jazz, TX on Monday and Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on Tuesday. Each will be preceded by a talk at 7 p.m.
$10-$25, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 332-9386, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl., (210) 999-8212, solichamberensemble.com.
@ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
312 Pearl Pkwy. (Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001) and One Trinity Place
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$10-$25
