San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is Ushering in the Winds of Change

Change: it's been sung about by Bob Dylan and David Bowie. And now San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is here to weigh in.Next week, SOLI premieres the next entry in its 2019-2020 season, Winds of Change. For this concert, the quartet programmed a series of works in which composers address the bittersweetness of change, from Chen Yi's tale of the loss of a mentor into Kinan Azmeh's exploration of the heartache of nostalgia in. Change also whips its way through the music on a structural level as the instruments engage in a conversation of fragmented motifs in Jonathan B. Holland'sThe performances will take place at Jazz, TX on Monday and Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on Tuesday. Each will be preceded by a talk at 7 p.m.

