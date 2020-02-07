Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is Ushering in the Winds of Change

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
Change: it's been sung about by Bob Dylan and David Bowie. And now San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is here to weigh in.

Next week, SOLI premieres the next entry in its 2019-2020 season, Winds of Change. For this concert, the quartet programmed a series of works in which composers address the bittersweetness of change, from Chen Yi's tale of the loss of a mentor in Memory to Kinan Azmeh's exploration of the heartache of nostalgia in The Fence, The Rooftop, and the Distant Sea. Change also whips its way through the music on a structural level as the instruments engage in a conversation of fragmented motifs in Jonathan B. Holland's Mobius.

The performances will take place at Jazz, TX on Monday and Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on Tuesday. Each will be preceded by a talk at 7 p.m.

$10-$25, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 332-9386, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl., (210) 999-8212, solichamberensemble.com.
Event Details SOLI Chamber Ensemble: Winds of Change
@ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
312 Pearl Pkwy. (Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001) and One Trinity Place
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10-$25
Classical Music
