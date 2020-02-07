Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 7, 2020

Texas Native Eva Longoria Piles on to the American Dirt Controversy

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / EVALONGORIA, MACMILLAN
Thought we were done with American Dirt? Think again.

Yet another Latinx luminary unleashed on the problematic novel about Mexican migrants this week: Texas-tied actress Eva Longoria.

According to InStyle, Longoria weighed in on the controversy at a "Defining Women" brunch hosted by feminist PAC Emily's List in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

"I have not read the book. I will not read the book," she said.



"It's just parallel and synonymous with what's happening in entertainment, what's happening in government. The gatekeepers of the industries do not reflect the people and the consumers that they serve. ... That's the problem."

Longoria cited publishers' "bidding war" over American Dirt, which resulted in a seven-figure advance for its self-identified white author Jeanine Cummins.

"There's a bidding war over this book, which means all the publishers wanted this book," Longoria said. "And they wanted some sort of way in to a different community. The problem with that is that the publishing industry is 80% white, from agents to editors and publicists." 

Longoria was far from done, though: "What made me really upset was when the publisher said, 'We had to cancel the book tour because of safety concerns,' which made my community look like we're crazy people going to cause trouble. We're not. We're just being outspoken about the inaccuracies of what this book represents."

She finished things off with a flourish, shouting out Latinx writers who are writing their stories but not receiving attention from the powers that be. That stands in stark contrast to American Dirt-apologist Sandra Cisneros' insistence in an interview with NPR's Latino USA that anyone upset by the novel need only to "write your own" version.

"The last thing I'll say that it really pissed me off — I'm gonna say it, I'm gonna get crazy — is [Cummins said] 'I wish a browner person than me wrote this book,'" Longoria said.

"They did! It was [Sonia Nazario's] Enrique's Journey, [Óscar Martínez's] The Beast — many Latino authors have written this story! Oprah didn't pick them."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs Fans Defend Lonnie Walker IV After Twitter User Gets Mad at Him for ... Eating Read More

  2. San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season Read More

  3. Supersize Your Appetite for Art, Because San Antonio's Serving Up a First Friday and Second Saturday Combo This Weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio Book Festival Reveals Stacked 2020 Author Lineup Read More

  5. This Spring, Blue Star Contemporary's Exhibitions Will Highlight the Written Word Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation