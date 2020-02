Witte Museum's 'Backyard Adventures' Will Show Us the Secrets of Nature That are Right Under Our Noses

With spring right around the corner, the Witte Museum is unveiling a new exhibition that's all about the outdoors.

"Backyard Adventures" — which opens on Saturday, February 15 — is for those who want to explore and analyze all the wonders that lurk beyond the everyday back patio. In their mission to highlight the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, creator Scitech and producer Imagine Exhibitions combined technology and science to design an enjoyable and accessible experience learning about the outdoors.The interactive displays integrated into the show include an opportunity for to visitors buzz through the outdoors from a bee’s perspective and walk in a digital garden where plants can be seen growing in "super time." The exhibition also includes activities like Giant Pumpkin Bonanza, Critter Calls, Giant Skipping Rope, Backyard Sports and Garden Golf, which provide educational opportunities in the subjects of biology, zoology, horticulture and math.Maybe this exhibit is just a PSA to say it’s time to put the phone down and take a good, long look out at the blue Texas sky.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.