Friday, February 7, 2020
Witte Museum's 'Backyard Adventures' Will Show Us the Secrets of Nature That are Right Under Our Noses
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:51 PM
With spring right around the corner, the Witte Museum is unveiling a new exhibition that's all about the outdoors.
"Backyard Adventures" — which opens on Saturday, February 15 — is for those who want to explore and analyze all the wonders that lurk beyond the everyday back patio. In their mission to highlight the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, creator Scitech and producer Imagine Exhibitions combined technology and science to design an enjoyable and accessible experience learning about the outdoors.
The interactive displays integrated into the show include an opportunity for to visitors buzz through the outdoors from a bee’s perspective and walk in a digital garden where plants can be seen growing in "super time." The exhibition also includes activities like Giant Pumpkin Bonanza, Critter Calls, Giant Skipping Rope, Backyard Sports and Garden Golf, which provide educational opportunities in the subjects of biology, zoology, horticulture and math.
Maybe this exhibit is just a PSA to say it’s time to put the phone down and take a good, long look out at the blue Texas sky.
$4-$19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays February 15 through May 3, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St., (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org.
@ Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sundays, 12-5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 3
Price:
$4-$14
Kids
