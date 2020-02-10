Email
Monday, February 10, 2020

Arcade Pioneer Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotel in Austin

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Atari's had its ups and downs over the decades, but the video game pioneer is making waves with its latest announcement.

Late last month, Atari revealed it's launching a series of gaming-themed hotels, with the first breaking ground later this year in Phoenix, Arizona. A total of eight hotels are currently planned, including one slated just up the road in Austin.

According to a statement, the themed hotels will feature immersive virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. Certain locations also will be equipped with state-of-the-art venues and studios for esports events.

Exterior renderings posted on social media show that the company opted for a sleek, futuristic look rather skyscraper-sized replicas of its iconic Atari 2600 system. However, the hotels will feature both retro and modern-styled rooms to accommodate gamers of all tastes, the New York Times reports.



The company says the Phoenix location should open 18 to 24 months after breaking ground this fall. It's given no timeline for the planned hotels in Austin, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco or San Jose, California.

While we wait for further news, we'll just have to twiddle our thumbs — or play a bunch of Pong.

