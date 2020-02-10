Monday, February 10, 2020
San Antonians Can Support Abortion Access and Enjoy a Night of Texan Comedy at Brick on Wednesday
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM
Abortion rights
are no laughing matter.
That being said, South Texas abortion-access organization the Lilith Fund
wants Alamo City citizens to do just that Wednesday at its comedy fundraiser Laugh With Lilith.
Hosted by Christopher Breakell, the night will feature sets by three Texan comics: Gabriela Tijerina, Clara Blackstone and headliner Tori Pool, who's been featured on TPR's Worth Repeating and is co-author of the trivia game Latino Card Revoked
. Jason Treviño will be on hand to play some tunes, and the Lilith Fund will also raffle off prizes from local businesses.
The event's proceeds will go toward the Lilith Fund's mission of providing direct financial assistance for abortions in the Central and South Texas as well as supporting the organization's fight for reproductive justice.
$15-$20, 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.
