Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

San Antonians Can Support Abortion Access and Enjoy a Night of Texan Comedy at Brick on Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click image FACEBOOK / TORI POOL
  • Facebook / Tori Pool
Abortion rights are no laughing matter.

That being said, South Texas abortion-access organization the Lilith Fund wants Alamo City citizens to do just that Wednesday at its comedy fundraiser Laugh With Lilith.

Hosted by Christopher Breakell, the night will feature sets by three Texan comics: Gabriela Tijerina, Clara Blackstone and headliner Tori Pool, who's been featured on TPR's Worth Repeating and is co-author of the trivia game Latino Card Revoked. Jason Treviño will be on hand to play some tunes, and the Lilith Fund will also raffle off prizes from local businesses.

The event's proceeds will go toward the Lilith Fund's mission of providing direct financial assistance for abortions in the Central and South Texas as well as supporting the organization's fight for reproductive justice.



$15-$20, 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.
Event Details Laugh with Lilith: Comedy Show for Abortion
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 12, 8-10 p.m.
(210) 385-9930
Price: $15-$20
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Laugh with Lilith: Comedy Show for Abortion

    Laugh with Lilith: Comedy Show for Abortion @ Brick at Blue Star

    • Wed., Feb. 12, 8-10 p.m. $15-$20
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Native Eva Longoria Piles on to the American Dirt Controversy Read More

  2. Witte Museum's 'Backyard Adventures' Will Show Us the Secrets of Nature That are Right Under Our Noses Read More

  3. San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season Read More

  4. San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble is Ushering in the Winds of Change Read More

  5. Ruby City Letting Everyone Be a Princess at Crafting Event This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation