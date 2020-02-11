Tuesday, February 11, 2020
4 Ways Get Arty With Your Valentine — Or Galentine! — This Weekend in San Antonio
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:58 PM
While it's all well and good to celebrate Valentine's Day by hitting up a nice restaurant with your boo, that can wear a little thin year after year.
Rather than overpaying for a dinner in a place crowded with likeminded couples, why not try on something a bit more artsy this year? We've rounded up a few Valentine's-themed events likely to be fun for everyone — whether partnered up or not.
Galentine's Day with Hands Down and The Charlie Watts
Roving pop-up bar Hands Down is getting into the Leslie Knope
spirit for a Galentine's Day party at Richter Goods on Thursday. As always, attendees can purchase unique, artist-made cups from which they drink natural wine from Little Death or beer from Southerleigh at no extra charge. What's new this time is a rockin' lineup of tunes courtesy of Garrett T. Capps' and Travis Buffkin's Rolling Stones cover band The Charlie Watts plus a DJ set by Crazy Rhythm Selectors. Free, 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Richter Goods, 2202 Broadway St., facebook.com/richtergoods.
Valentine's Day Morning Mixer at Artpace
More of a morning person? Artpace is shaking things up at its weekly Morning Mixer with Valentine's themed treats and more. As per usual, Estate Coffee will be slinging caffeine for anyone who needs it. Free, 8-10 a.m. Friday, (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.
Galentine's Art Party at the San Antonio Museum of Art
SAMA is also getting into the Galentine's spirit with its latest art party. The night will feature themed tours, a cocktail bar and live music by Johnny P. and the Wiseguys. $10-$20, 6-8 p.m. Friday, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
Walley Films 10th Anniversary
Angela and Mark Lee Walley are here to show us that the couple that makes together, stays together. Valentine's Day marks their 10th wedding anniversary as well as the 10th anniversary of the pair's Walley Films, so they're inviting everyone to celebrate with them in style at Sala Diaz. The evening starts with a reception catered by EastSide Provisions, followed by a screening of a selection of shorts and artist documentaries the Walley's have created over the past 10 years. Sound a bit tame? Well, things will kick into higher gear post-screening with a full-on dance party featuring tunes spun by artists Nicholas Frank and Amada Miller. $10 Suggested Donation, 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sala Diaz, 512 Stieren St., facebook.com/walleyfilms.
