Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Marty McFly and the San Antonio Symphony at a Live Concert Performance of Back to the Future

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Great Scott!

The San Antonio Symphony has returned with the latest in its popular movie concert series. This time, the orchestra is setting the clock back to 1985 — then to 1955 — with a performance of Alan Silvestri's Back to the Future movie score to accompany a screening of the film on Valentine's Day.

While even the movie series' future is now past — Marty McFly traveled forward in time to 2015 in Back to the Future II, which is now four years behind us — the timelessness of the comedy classic endures to this day. Plus, what's more romantic than watching Marty go all Chuck Berry on his guitar and save his parents' relationship at the "Enchantment Under the Sea" dance?

$27-$57, 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, sasymphony.org.
Event Details Back to the Future: Live in Concert
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Price: $27-$57
Buy from Ticketmaster
Movies and Classical Music
Map

