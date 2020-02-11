Celebrate Valentine's Day with Marty McFly and the San Antonio Symphony at a Live Concert Performance of Back to the Future

Great Scott!The San Antonio Symphony has returned with the latest in its popular movie concert series. This time, the orchestra is setting the clock back to 1985 — then to 1955 — with a performance of Alan Silvestri'smovie score to accompany a screening of the film on Valentine's Day.While even the movie series' future is now past — Marty McFly traveled forward in time to 2015 in, which is now four years behind us — the timelessness of the comedy classic endures to this day. Plus, what's more romantic than watching Marty go all Chuck Berry on his guitar and save his parents' relationship at the "Enchantment Under the Sea" dance?

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.