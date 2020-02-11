Experience a Just-as-Tragic Retelling of Romeo and Juliet with The Capulets and Montagues Performance at UIW

The Agarita Chamber Players and Opera San Antonio are teaming up for a collaborative winter performance ofThis isn’t a straight-up retelling of the Bard’s, so don’t expect a balcony scene. But rest assured the tragic consequences of a waylaid messenger are largely the same.Vincenzo Bellini pieced together secondhand retellings of Shakespeare’s ill-fated paramours into the two-act opera, turning his career around after the failure of his opera. In fact, he reworked nine of’s melodies for his version ofin an admirable example of hustle.Antony Walker of the Washington Concert Opera will conduct this informal, non-staged concert version of, with soprano Rachele Gilmore as Giulietta and mezzo-soprano Corrie Stallings in a historically gender-bent “pants” role as Romeo.What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than experience the doomed tryst of two teenagers who barely know each other?

