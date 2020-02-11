Experience a Just-as-Tragic Retelling of Romeo and Juliet with The Capulets and Montagues Performance at UIW

click to enlarge
The Agarita Chamber Players
The Agarita Chamber Players and Opera San Antonio are teaming up for a collaborative winter performance of The Capulets and Montagues
This isn’t a straight-up retelling of the Bard’s Romeo and Juliet
, so don’t expect a balcony scene. But rest assured the tragic consequences of a waylaid messenger are largely the same.
Vincenzo Bellini pieced together secondhand retellings of Shakespeare’s ill-fated paramours into the two-act opera The Capulets and Montagues
, turning his career around after the failure of his opera Zaira
. In fact, he reworked nine of Zaira
’s melodies for his version of Romeo and Juliet
in an admirable example of hustle.
Antony Walker of the Washington Concert Opera will conduct this informal, non-staged concert version of The Capulets and Montagues
, with soprano Rachele Gilmore as Giulietta and mezzo-soprano Corrie Stallings in a historically gender-bent “pants” role as Romeo.
What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than experience the doomed tryst of two teenagers who barely know each other?
$45, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 15, Luella Bennack Music Center, University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway St., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ University of the Incarnate Word
4301 Broadway St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$45
Classical Music
